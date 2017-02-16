Pierce County man pleads not guilty to rape after offer of ride home

A Pierce County man accused of raping a woman he took home from a local casino in October plead not guilty Thursday at arraignment.
Robert Christman, 31, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. Pierce County Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $75,000.
Court records do not list any attorney for Christman.
According to charging documents:
Christman offered to take the woman home from the Emerald Queen Casino on Oct. 20. He stopped at his father’s apartment, where he sexually assaulted the woman.
After he choked her and shouted she would marry him, the woman told Christman she wanted to meet his father before getting married. That gave her time to escape and run across the street to safety.
Christman told sheriff’s deputies he took many women home from the casino and thought the victim was “just another woman to have sex with.”
