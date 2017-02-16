Tacoma man gets prison in ‘bizarre’ BB gun killing

1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders Pause

0:58 Dalton Young latest TNT 'Untouchables' phenom

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:07 Really Russian: Tacoma Opera gets a Russian lead for 'Eugene Onegin'

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

3:25 Undefeated Lincoln tops Timberline in bi-district semifinal game

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great