Vintage fashion show benefits community causes

Fashion show fundraiser coming up in February
A vintage fashion show will be the highlight of a fundraiser for community causes Feb. 25.
Proceeds will go to Emergency Food Network, Bates Technical College scholarships, YWCA RAGS, Shared Housing Services and others.
“Every one (of the groups) are local community organizations that promote the well-being of people in the community,” said organizer Barbara Herman of the Tacoma Sunset Rotary.
Along with the show of fashions from the last 100 years, the event will offer desserts, coffee and tea for the $25 ticket.
The fundraiser will be 2:30-4 p.m. at the Day Island Yacht Club, 2120 91st Ave. W., University Place. Information/tickets: tacomasunsetrotary.org.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
