Man seriously injured crossing Northeast Tacoma street

A pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Northeast Tacoma, according to police.
The man was crossing 49th Avenue Northeast near 43rd Street Northeast about 12:45 p.m. when the vehicle struck him, police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said. The man’s age and hometown were not immediately available.
The man was not in a marked crosswalk, Boyd said, but the sidewalk there does indicate a crosswalk.
The woman driving the vehicle did not exhibit any obvious signs of impairment and cooperated with police, Boyd said. Speed also does not appear to be a factor in the incident.
“It’s looking very much like an accident,” Boyd said.
