Washington is a state of fear for many Latino immigrants

Many Latino immigrants are living in a state of unease in Washington.
Whether naturalized U.S. citizens or undocumented residents, they are following developments in immigration policy, from reports of increased deportations to the building of President Donald Trump’s wall on the Mexican border.
Some are making plans for their families should they be deported. Others worry that their legal immigration status could change.
The News Tribune interviewed four Washington residents in mid February with varying immigration statuses.
‘I’M STRESSED OUT’
Fabiola Greenwalt feels like she has a target on her back.
“It’s just scary,” she said. “I’m stressed out, super stressed out,”
Greenwalt, 47, works for a Pierce County nonprofit. She is a naturalized U.S. citizen from the Central American nation of Guatemala.
“I feel safer in Washington,” she said. “Living here in Washington state is so different than being down south (in California or Arizona), being a person of color.”
Her husband recently proposed a winter trip to Arizona. She declined.
“There’s no way I’m going there,” Greenwalt said. “I’m terrified of going there. I can’t be walking around with my passport everywhere.”
Greenwalt grew up in Antigua, Guatemala. It’s where she met her husband, Chuck, a native of Gig Harbor. She came to the United States with him in 1991. After a year the couple married.
They live in Gig Harbor and have a 14-year-old son.
Six years after arriving, Greenwalt became a U.S. citizen. But since the recent presidential campaign, election and installation of President Donald Trump, the United States feels different to her.
“Even though I’m a U.S. citizen, I feel like I don’t belong here,” Greenwalt said.
As a legal assistant for a Seattle immigration attorney, she worked with many clients who were fleeing violence in their home countries.
As they went through the system, they often were asked why they didn’t go to their local police for help in their home countries.
“They can’t do that,” Greenwalt said. In many nations, local police are corrupt or powerless against organized crime.
“That’s why a lot of people end up here, because they’re scared. They can’t live where they live,” Greenwalt said. “Democracy is such a high value for people, and that’s why people want to live here.”
Guatemala was devastated by decades of civil war that finally ended in the 1990s.
The former de facto head of state, José Efraín Ríos Montt, was convicted in 2013 of genocide and crimes against humanity, part of a reign of terror that saw forced mass displacement and the killing of 200,000 people, according to the United Nations.
“It’s scary, coming from a place where you know the presidents can do whatever they want and there’s no constitution that will override what a president is saying,” Greenwalt said.
Over the years, she’s had to endure racist comments from strangers.
“I’ve been told I’m an effing Mexican and to go back where I came from because I’m taking jobs from here,” she said.
Today she limits her time in public.
“People are being more open to being in your face (about) how they feel,” she said.
‘WE JUST WANT A BETTER LIFE’
Mario, 46, is a property manager in Pacific County.
Though he holds a green card, he did not want his last name used for this story. The News Tribune has verified his identity and his immigration status.
“People are afraid to talk about it (publicly) because they could be a target,” Mario said, “even if they have green cards.”
He was 18 when he crossed the border from his native Mexico into the United States.
“I just walked across, nobody ask any questions,” he said.
He made his way to Pacific County, where he had family members. There, he married an American woman.
Mario obtained his green card in 1996. He has two American-born sons and three grandchildren.
“My gringitos,” said Mario, a genial man with an easy laugh.
Despite what should be a safe and stable immigration status, Mario said he and others like him are nervous.
A large Latino population lives in Pacific County, where they work in the oyster and logging industries. Mario has worked in both, collected scrap metal, and worked other jobs.
“They have concerns about what’s going to happen in the future: Can the law change and affect them?” he said.
One fear is that green cards can be taken away and replaced with work permits, which would result in a loss of rights.
“All their Social Security they have paid, all their retirement,” he said.
Many are taking a fatalistic attitude.
“They say, ‘If they throw me out, they throw me out,’ ” Mario said.
The executive orders already issued by the Trump administration and that more are on the horizon has left Mario anxious.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “Every day I’m just wondering.”
He was planning a trip to California and Mexico this month but now will visit only California. He fears he might not be let back in the country, a situation too painful to consider, he said.
“This is home for me,” Mario said. “I have my kids here. I wouldn’t know where to go if I was taken away from them.”
Mario said he supports a strong border and a regulated immigration system. But the recent crackdowns and invectives aimed at the Latino community have him perplexed.
“I don’t see the problem,” Mario said. “We just want a better life.”
‘MARRY ME AND I’LL GIVE YOU THE PAPERS’
Had there been a wall across the Mexican border in 2012, Blanca would have flown right over it.
The native of El Salvador in Central America flew from her home to Las Vegas for a convention.
She never left.
Today the Tacoma woman works as a waitress and community volunteer. The News Tribune knows her identity, but because she is undocumented is not publishing her last name.
Blanca, 30, has worked hard to never cross the law, not even a speeding ticket.
“I’ve just been trying to do my best here,” she said. “I know I’m not doing anything (wrong.)”
But she knows she’s overstayed.
“I know I have to fix my situation in this country,” she said.
One thing she won’t do is enter a sham marriage.
“Believe me, I have had a lot of opportunities to do that,” she said. “Men come to me (and say), ‘You’re a hard worker, you’re a good woman. Marry me and I’ll give you the papers.’ ”
The men have different motives.
“Some of them have a good heart, some of them want to take advantage of you.” Blanca said. “Who wouldn’t want a woman who works two jobs and pays the bills?”
Blanca turns them all down.
“Because of my values and the morals that I have been taught, that is something I haven’t considered,” she said.
While her legal status hasn’t changed with the new administration, her state of mind has.
“(Trump’s) politics against immigrants isn’t the right way to lead this country,” Blanca said. “I don’t want to be disrespectful to him, because he’s the president of the country I live in, but it’s like living under a dictator.”
She supports the deportation of immigrants who commit serious crimes. But Trump is going beyond that.
“What I see now, it’s not the case,” Blanca said. “That’s the part that makes me tremble.”
Undocumented residents such as Blanca live in a constant state of risk, she said.
“The people need a voice,” she said. “The voice needs to be heard.”
‘I’M FEARFUL TO LEAVE TACOMA’
Sara Irish, 52, grew up in Mexico City, the daughter of a Lebanese immigrant father and an immigrant mother from Spain.
She was introduced to America as an exchange student in Ohio. She later went to college there as well.
Irish got her last name from her American husband. She got her citizenship in 2008.
The organizer for Stand for Children, a children’s advocacy group, said she feels safe in Tacoma but is afraid to leave it.
“It is scary,” Irish said. “Now I’m fearful to leave Tacoma because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Irish is going to get an enhanced driver’s license, which displays citizenship. But she still won’t feel safe traveling, she said.
“I’m scared because there are a lot of ignorant people out there who will stereotype,” Irish said. “I have an accent. I don’t look white. I’m going to have to prove everything when I don’t need to do that. That is one of the things the United States assured me when I became a citizen.”
She points out that undocumented people can be from Canada and Europe, but the recent uptick in deportations seems to be focusing on Latinos.
The change in attitude is not just from the government. A few days after Trump’s inauguration she was at Office Depot in Tacoma and noticed a man following her.
“I ask him, ‘Can I help you?’ He goes, “No, I was just wondering when you are going to be sent back to where you came from.’ ”
She thinks people who feel bold enough to say things like that are taking cues from the top.
“The people feel supported and they feel entitled to insult and disrespect people because there is no consequences anymore,” she said.
Irish wants Americans to know how much immigrants contribute to America.
“You have to work harder than anyone else,” she said. “You have to prove that you actually are smart regardless of the way you sound and the way you look. People diminish you all the time because of your accent.”
She knows President Barack Obama sometimes was referred to as the “Deporter in Chief,” but she feels Trump’s policies come with prejudice.
“The Trump administration is about generalizing and stereotyping,” Irish said. “Presidents never diminished people by saying all of those people are criminals.”
She disputes the notion that undocumented immigrants come to the United States to live off the government.
“The people that come here pay taxes,” she said. “They don’t get refunds (if they are undocumented), they provide revenue because they are consumers, they pay rent, they contribute to everything that we contribute, and some of them don’t get the benefits that we get.”
Irish also dismisses the notion that immigrants take jobs from Americans.
“They don’t steal jobs,” she said. “If you go to the fields in Fife, you’re not going to see any white people, any African American. What you see is maybe some Pacific Islanders, Asian people and Latinos working in those fields.
“And we eat all that stuff. Nobody complains, ‘I’m not going to eat this because those criminals work in the field.’ ”
