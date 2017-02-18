Lacey fire commission weighs financing options for future bond issue

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd Pause

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off sea gulls in Tacoma

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:25 Third annual PNW Taekwondo Duel breaks boards and builds community in Edgewood

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:13 Federal Way School District Superintendent Tammy Campbell offers support for levy cliff delay