February 21, 2017 7:28 PM

Pierce Transit employee killed by bus in Lakewood

A Pierce Transit employee was hit and killed Tuesday night by a bus at the transit district’s Lakewood headquarters, according to Lakewood police.

An employee was pulling a bus out of a service bay at Pierce Transit headquarters, 3701 96th St. SW, and struck another employee about 6:35 p.m., Lakewood police spokesman Chris Lawler said.

“It sounds like a horrible accident,” Lawler said.

Pierce Transit workers used a forklift to try and rescue the employee but the employee had died, West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said.

Lakewood police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

