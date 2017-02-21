Pierce Transit employee killed by bus in Lakewood

A Pierce Transit employee was hit and killed Tuesday night by a bus at the transit district’s Lakewood headquarters, according to Lakewood police.
An employee was pulling a bus out of a service bay at Pierce Transit headquarters, 3701 96th St. SW, and struck another employee about 6:35 p.m., Lakewood police spokesman Chris Lawler said.
“It sounds like a horrible accident,” Lawler said.
Pierce Transit workers used a forklift to try and rescue the employee but the employee had died, West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said.
Lakewood police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
