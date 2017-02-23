Snow showers passing through

Brief snow flurries fell across south Puget Sound early Thursday but forecasters said it won’t last long.
Less than an inch was expected to accumulate as snow fell from Federal Way southeastward into the Cascades, according to the National Weather Service.
Some people reported ¼ inch of snow sticking in Eatonville.
Pierce County road crews applied anti-icing to major roads Wednesday in anticipation of the snow.
Puyallup police warned of slick spots on the roads, especially 23rd Avenue SE.
No local schools appeared to be affected by the light snowfall, but districts on the Olympic Peninsula like Sequim and Port Angeles were starting two hours late.
The snow is expected to move out of the area during the morning commute, with a chance of rain showers remaining Thursday.
Friday brings a chance of rain and snow showers, with a high near 44 degrees.
Snow levels are forecast to drop below 1,000 feet.
