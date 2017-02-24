Child re-creates photos to honor iconic women for Black History Month

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd Pause

1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

1:25 Third annual PNW Taekwondo Duel breaks boards and builds community in Edgewood

0:23 Unveiling the statue of Tacoma icon Ivan the gorilla

1:35 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, finds a home at Pt. Defiance Zoo

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4