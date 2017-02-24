Pierce Transit employee killed by bus was well-known ballet dancer

Roy Stevens was a maintenance mechanic by day, and graceful ballet dancer by night.
The 60-year-old Pierce Transit employee died Tuesday after a fellow employee ran him over while moving a bus at the transit district’s Lakewood headquarters.
Stevens was pushing a cart of tools across the parking lot, and the bus driver apparently did not see him while making a left turn.
Friends described Stevens as a jokester, a kind-hearted man who was always willing to lend an ear and took an interest in other people’s lives.
They also talked about his love for dance.
For more than 40 years, Stevens practiced ballet, jazz and modern dance.
He played the Nutcracker Prince several times, and danced as the Rat King. His favorite starring role was as Kermit in a production of The Muppets.
Stevens also choreographed.
“He was just beloved by everyone,” said Jo Emery, who taught and directed Stevens at a local dance studio. “He was very versatile and a wonderful joy.”
Brian Countryman, who danced with Stevens for decades, said he inserted a lot of joy into classes and productions.
“Roy was a friendly, warm, positive guy,” Countryman said.
Police and transit officials said his death was an accident. It is being investigated by the state Department of Labor & Indistries.
