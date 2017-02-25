Pot plants seized in suspected illegal grow operation in Tacoma

The odor of pot emanating from a Tacoma home prompted community complaints that resulted in the seizure of hundreds of plants believed to be part of an illegal marijuana grow operation, the state Liquor and Cannabis Board announced in a news release.
The LCB, working with Tacoma police, served a search warrant on a house in the 9400 block of South Park Avenue on Thursday.
“While adult use of marijuana is legal in Washington, growing it outside of the regulated system is still a crime,” LCB Chief of Enforcement Justin Nordhorn said in the release.
The warrant was served on a two-story home where officials said the entire first floor and garage had been converted for growing the plants.
Officers identified and seized about 520 plants, grow lights and other equipment at the home, which was not licensed as a marijuana producer or registered as a medical cooperative, the release stated.
LCB officers arrested the resident, who was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of illegal production of a controlled substance, the release added.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
Comments