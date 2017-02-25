Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma

Opponents of Initiative 1552, which would amend state policies protecting transgender people, gathered Saturday in Tacoma.
Debbie Cafazzo dcafazzo@thenewstribune.com

Gateway

Blacksmithing demonstration at Harbor History Museum

The newest program from the Harbor History Museum brought sparks flying as history came alive for museum guests on Saturday. Doyle Lewellen, a volunteer on the Shenandoah restoration project, showed his tools, several personally crafted, and gave a demonstration of blacksmithing methods.

Editor's Choice Videos