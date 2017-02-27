Another day, another traffic-snarling I-5 project in Tacoma

Hey! Guess what?
More shifting lanes are coming to Interstate 5 in Tacoma soon.
Sigh.
This time, the work will be centered near the I-5 interchange with state Route 16, where contractor crews working for the state Department of Transportation will spend the next three years building ramps and bridges for carpool traffic and realigning I-5 so everything meshes well.
The $218 million project eventually will mean a carpooler starting in Gig Harbor could drive all the way to Everett in an HOV lane.
But first, the pain.
It will begin this week, if the weather cooperates, when drivers who want to exit from eastbound state Route 16 onto southbound I-5 will need to follow a marked detour.
The shift will be in place 11 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 28) until 4 a.m. Wednesday (March 1).
The detour is necessary for crews to set up a temporary work zone, the Transportation Department said Monday.
The project “shifts into high gear” next week, spokeswoman Cara Mitchell said.
“During construction, drivers can expect narrowed, realigned lanes and nighttime lane and ramp closures on I-5 and state Route 16,” Mitchell said.
Regional administrator John Wynands offered his condolences.
“We know that this long construction time frame has been tough on drivers, and we thank them for their continued support,” he said in a news release.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
