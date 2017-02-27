Pedestrian struck, seriously injured near Lacey

A woman was struck and seriously injured Monday afternoon at a Pacific Avenue intersection near Lacey, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
The incident happened about 5 p.m. in the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast, just east of the city limits, according to Battalion Chief Tim Hulse.
The 30-year-old woman was struck by an SUV while in or very near a crosswalk, Hulse said. The woman was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The 19-year-old man whose SUV struck the woman was detained at the scene, Thurston County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter said.
“Evidence suggests the driver had been smoking marijuana prior to striking the pedestrian,” Carter said.
A box truck had stopped for the woman at the intersection and the SUV’s driver didn’t see the woman or stop, Carter said. The SUV was traveling about 35 mph when it struck the woman.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, Hulse added.
Eastbound lanes of Pacific Avenue were closed after the incident. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
