‘Engaged’ Latino leaders converge on state Capitol to seek lawmakers’ help

2:18 Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma Pause

1:52 New Year Celebration hosted by the Asia Pacific Cultural Center

2:40 DuPont's tree problems have roots in Weyerhaeuser

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

3:05 Wilson tops Shadle Park in state regional thriller to punch ticket to Tacoma Dome

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart