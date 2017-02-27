Local

February 27, 2017 11:25 PM

Man, child trapped in vehicle after rollover crash near Orting

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A man and a child were trapped in their vehicle after a rollover crash Monday night on state Route 162 east of Orting, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The highway was completely blocked starting about 9 p.m. in the 16900 block of Pioneer Way East after the single-vehicle incident, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.

Both occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries, Bartolac said.

The wreck was cleared around 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos