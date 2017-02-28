Closure of East Side connection to I-5 delayed

Closure of a main traffic artery connecting Tacoma’s East Side to Interstate 5 has been delayed.
Crews working for the state Department of Transportation planned to shut the ramp from northbound state Route 7 to northbound I-5 on Wednesday, but recent inclement weather forced them to push back the closure indefinitely.
The closure, expected to last a month, is needed for crews to rebuild the ramp and connect it with a rebuilt section of I-5 near the Tacoma Dome.
The work will be rescheduled, the Transportation Department said Tuesday.
