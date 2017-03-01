Jewish leaders worry about rising anti-Semitism

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit Pause

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

2:28 Volunteer driver transports love and care

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:33 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses health of Markelle Fultz

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine