You now can apply for a concealed-pistol license on Saturday

People who want to apply for a concealed-pistol license in Pierce County now can do so Saturdays.
South Sound 911, which processes the applications, announced it will offer Saturday hours starting this week.
The agency’s public counter at 945 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma will be open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, excluding holidays.
Regular weekday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
South Sound 911 employees also perform background checks and fingerprinting. Those services will be available Saturdays as well.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments