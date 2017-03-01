Drive-by Ash Wednesday

Pierce County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene in the 9600 block of Golden Givens Road East near Midland where deputies shot and injured two people early Tuesday in a stolen Ford 250 after they drove at deputies after a pursuit.
After a ceremony this summer, Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz will become the first Muslim division-level chaplain in the history of the U.S. military – a Muslim spiritual leader for more than 14,000 mostly Christian soldiers.
Lakewood's Golden Lion Motel, for years a source of concern in the community because of frequent criminal disturbances, building code violations and unsafe living conditions, is scheduled to be demolished within the next month. Lakewood Building Abatement Program Manager Jeff Gumm points out the building's defects and dangerous flaws that led to the city's demand the building be razed.
A reader asks: What is the project on 27th Street West in University Place that regularly has the five-lane road down to one lane? And when will it be done? Getting to the post office (and nearby Starbucks) has become nearly impossible.