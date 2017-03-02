Take a 6-minute surreal vacation to Oregon in this stunning film

What do you get when you combine high definition time-lapse infrared photography and the natural beauty of Oregon?
“Invisible Oregon” — a stunning look at the beauty we see and can’t see in nature.
INVISIBLE OREGON from Sam Forencich on Vimeo.
Shot by Lake Oswego, Oregon photographer Sam Forencich, the six-minute film follows the contrast of stars and sun against the surreal foliage of trees and grasses.
Infrared photography creates a recognizable but altered world where blue skies go black and green foliage turns pink.
“Those of you that still believe in science understand the limitations of our perceptions, and it’s no secret that many creatures exceed our abilities to interpret the world around us,” Forencich writes in the film’s notes on Vimeo.
“So what exactly are we missing?” he asks.
The film answers that question with clouds and shadows flying over painted deserts, the sun rising over Mount Hood and the Milky Way swinging over an Oregon beach.
Locations include Crater Lake, Portland’s St. Johns Bridge, the Columbia River Gorge, Smith Rock State, Canon Beach and others.
It’s best seen on a screen larger than a smart phone can provide.
