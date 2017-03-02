Tumwater school bus driver under investigation for treatment of special needs student

The Tumwater School District is investigating a complaint about a school bus driver accused of mistreating a special needs student.
The mother of 5-year-old Ryen Cornell said her son was getting off a school bus to go to daycare when the driver “aggressively” grabbed the boy and tossed him to the daycare worker.
“I’m angry and I want answers,” Monica Cornell told Komo News, noting that Ryen has mild autism.
The school district issued a statement in response:
“We have confirmed that the student involved was not physically injured in the alleged incident. However, initial review of the statements from the daycare witnesses that were present to receive the student indicate possible inappropriate behavior by the driver. Because of this, the driver has been placed on administrative leave as we continue looking into this matter. We are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter to be fair to all parties involved.”
More information will be reported when available.
