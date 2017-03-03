Tacoma woman, 70, reported missing

A 70-year-old Tacoma woman was reported missing Friday.
Wanda Johnson was last seen about 12:30 a.m. at her home in the 5400 block of South L Street. She was discovered missing about 5:30 a.m.
Police and family members searched the neighborhood but have been unable to find her.
Johnson may not be dressed appropriately for the cold weather and may not remember her address.
She is described as black, 5-feet and 100 pounds, wearing a dark brown wig.
Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
