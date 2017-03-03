Lacey businesswoman considers whether to seek City Council seat

Business owner Cindy Sharpe, who has lived in Lacey for four years, is considering whether to apply for the Lacey City Council seat being vacated by Jeff Gadman.
Gadman’s last day on the council will be Thursday.
If she decides to apply and is appointed, she expects to run for the seat in this fall’s election, she said.
Sharpe attended the council’s Thursday work session to learn more about the appointment process, but the council decided to postpone that discussion because councilman Lenny Greenstein was absent. That discussion is now set to take place March 16.
Sharpe, 52, who runs Sharpe Public Relations, has spent 15 years interacting with government officials and developers on a variety of projects, including transportation.
“Maybe this is the time for me to dip my toe in the water,” she said.
She also has been impressed with Lacey, she said.
Sharpe, who moved here from Florida, recalled seeing a city worker cleaning a stop sign. She marveled at that fact, saying it showed the city had a lot of pride.
Her daughter also participated in teen summer camp programs organized by the city’s parks department, and she said she was amazed at the range of activities.
“This is a great community,” she said.
If Sharpe applies and runs for the seat, one idea she has is to bring a shuttle service to Lacey — similar to Intercity Transit’s Dash between the Capitol Campus and downtown Olympia — that would run between the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center and a proposed senior housing project at Carpenter Road and Pacific Avenue.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments