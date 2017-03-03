JBLM soldiers, first-responders to face off in charity basketball game

Local soldiers will face Tacoma first-responders on Saturday (March 4) in a basketball battle for the second annual Hoops for Heroes charity event.
Hosted at Pierce College, the game will raise donations for the Association of the U.S. Army, which supplies financial support for the U.S. military
Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McCord will form one team, and first-responders from the Puget Sound area will form the other. The game will begin at noon on the Pierce College basketball court.
Departments involved in this year’s game include Tacoma Fire, Puyallup police, West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Fircrest police.
Donations are accepted at the door and Hoops for Heroes hosts a silent auction to raise additional funds.
Fircrest Police Chief John Cheesman said the game is an opportunity to serve soldiers and build relationships between troops and first-responders.
“It’s sure to be a fun game, and very competitive,” he said.
