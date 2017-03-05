Local

March 5, 2017 8:24 AM

Fire guts Auburn-area home, sends person to hospital

By Kenny Ocker

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries Sunday morning after a fire at a home west of Auburn, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The home in the 28000 block of 55th Avenue South appeared to be completely destroyed by the 6 a.m. fire, based on photos from the Kent-based fire agency.

Firefighting was hampered because there were no fire hydrants nearby, the agency posted on Twitter.

A vehicle was also destroyed in the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

