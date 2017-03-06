Motorcyclist struck, killed by SUV in Parkland

A 38-year-old motorcyclist was killed late Saturday after being hit by a turning SUV in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Medical examiners identified the man as Miguel Batista, 38, of Parkland, and said he died of multiple traumatic injuries at an area hospital
Batista was traveling west on 112th Street South just past Park Avenue South about 11:15 p.m. when a 53-year-old woman turned her SUV toward a convenience store parking lot and hit him, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Monday.
The roads were rain-slick at the time of the crash, Troyer said.
The woman, who showed no signs of impairment, was cited for failing to yield the right of way, Troyer said.
