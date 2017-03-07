Local

March 7, 2017 1:05 PM

National Pancake Day means free short stacks at IHOP

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Wondering how to celebrate National Pancake Day?

Try a free short stack from IHOP, which is giving away three buttermilk pancakes per person until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant is asking for participants to consider a donation to help their goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.

Since 2006, IHOP has raised $24 million for various charities, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities,” Darren Rebelez, IHOP president, said in a news release.

Find the closest IHOP by visiting www.ihoppancakeday.com.

https://twitter.com/IHOP/status/839128637605564417

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos