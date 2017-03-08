Ed Sheeran has a date with the Tacoma Dome.
The Grammy Award winner Wednesday announced a North American arena tour that will stop in Tacoma on July 29.
Tickets go on sale March 17.
Sheeran will play 59 dates on the tour, with stops in Portland and Vancouver, British Columbia. For tour dates, see bit.ly/2nfdvMk.
The ginger pop star recently released the album, “Divide.” His hit singles, “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Sheeran won Grammys for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2016 with “Thinking Out Loud.”
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
