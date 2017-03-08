Body found in Puyallup River; police investigating

Tacoma Police investigate the scene where a body was found floating in the Puyallup River underneath a bridge on E. 11th St. on Wednesday.
SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

Kelly Green, director of Public Relations and Events, along with Laura Price, director of facilities for South Puget Sound Community College, conduct a tour of Building 3 on the SPSCC Lacey campus where the Advanced Manufacturing program is housed. The building will be renovated with money from the sale of the college's Hawks Prairie location.

Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears

Since the old Puget Sound Hospital was closed in 2010, the buildings have been ransacked by vagrants and "copper miners" looking for the valuable recyclable metal. Pierce County construction manager Travis Wakefield leads a tour of the facility that includes mention of Mabel, the ghost of a former nurse that allegedly still wanders the halls.

Drive-by Ash Wednesday

In an effort to make everyone in the community feel welcome to receive ashes and a blessing, two Fircrest pastors held an outdoor lunchtime Ash Wednesday observance March 1.

Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout

About 75 students, faculty members and union supporters participate in a rally on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Quad at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. It was part of a day-long walkout organized by members of the Seattle-based Service Employees International Union Local 925, which represents the university’s contingent and adjunct faculty members.

