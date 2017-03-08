Body found in Puyallup River; police investigating

Kelly Green, director of Public Relations and Events, along with Laura Price, director of facilities for South Puget Sound Community College, conduct a tour of Building 3 on the SPSCC Lacey campus where the Advanced Manufacturing program is housed. The building will be renovated with money from the sale of the college's Hawks Prairie location.
In an effort to combat impaired driving and reduce drain on hospital resources, the Lakewood Police Department kicks off its officer certified blood draw program. The department, which gave a demonstration of the process, is the first in the state to implement this program.
Since the old Puget Sound Hospital was closed in 2010, the buildings have been ransacked by vagrants and "copper miners" looking for the valuable recyclable metal. Pierce County construction manager Travis Wakefield leads a tour of the facility that includes mention of Mabel, the ghost of a former nurse that allegedly still wanders the halls.
About 75 students, faculty members and union supporters participate in a rally on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Quad at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. It was part of a day-long walkout organized by members of the Seattle-based Service Employees International Union Local 925, which represents the university’s contingent and adjunct faculty members.
Two Waughop lake advocates, Tom McClellan (brown coat) and Don Russell (black vest), contend that persistent toxic algae blooms can be effectively eliminated only by dredging the 33-acre lake in Lakewood's Fort Steilacoom Park.
Pierce County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene in the 9600 block of Golden Givens Road East near Midland where deputies shot and injured two people early Tuesday in a stolen Ford 250 after they drove at deputies after a pursuit.