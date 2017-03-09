Strong winds blowing in

Hang on to your hats, Western Washington.
Winds gusting up to 50 mph are expected to blow in early Friday and stick around through the morning.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for several areas, including Tacoma, Olympia, Bellevue, Everett, Bellingham and Aberdeen.
Winds are forecast to pick up late Thursday to 20-35 mph, and peak Friday morning.
Officials warned that power outages and downed tree limbs are possible.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments