Maybe it’s time to move back to California? Sunny beach towns happier than Tacoma

Tacoma, your state of well-being needs a boost.
The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region came in 79 out of 189 municipal regions evaluated on five elements: sense of purpose, social lives, financial status, cities and health.
The Well-Being Index is an annual analysis by Gallup-Healthways based on 350,000 telephone surveys. It was released Tuesday.
Tacoma and its neighbors were sandwiched between Omaha, Nebraska, and Trenton, New Jersey, in the rankings.
“But ... the mountains!” you protest. Yes, but commuters might be too focused on their two-hour commute to appreciate them.
“The coffee!” you counter. Not even a double-espresso with caramel and whipped cream can wipe away some of our winter days.
Gallup-Healthways explained how they defined their five categories.
Purpose: Liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals.
Social: Having supportive relationships and love in your life.
Financial: Managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security.
Community: Liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community.
Physical: Having good health and enough energy to get things done daily.
The Tacoma area did well, but not great, in finance and physicality. We seem to be OK with our communities. But it would appear there are many of us not happy in our social lives and with our purpose in life.
There was a clear trend in the report: Sunny beach towns swept the top four spots.
Naples, Florida, ranked No. 1 in the survey. No. 2 was Barnstable Town, Massachusetts. The laid-back beach town of Santa Cruz, California, came in third and Honolulu was fourth.
Last on the list: Fort Smith, Arkansas — 565 miles from the ocean.
Anyone up for installing palm trees at Point Defiance?
