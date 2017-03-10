Lakewood police looking for missing, possibly suicidal teen

Lakewood police are looking for a missing and possibly suicidal teen.
Officers responded Friday morning to a home on 107th Street Southwest after a parent said their 16-year-old daughter was missing. She is described as suicidal.
The girl, Makenzie Leann Branson, was last seen about 9 p.m. Thursday at home.
It’s believed she left home on foot and possibly was wearing a green hoodie sweatshirt with a picture of Uncle Sam and the text, “I want you to go fishing.”
She also might be wearing white leggings with a black design and green Converse shoes.
She is described as 5 feet 4, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
In notes left behind, Branson indicated she was suicidal.
The public is asked to call 911 if Branson is spotted or her whereabouts are known.
Lakewood police and Pierce County sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team are looking for the teen.
