A Milton family of six lost everything to a house fire Saturday evening, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters responded about 7:30 p.m. to find flames growing from the home in the 500 block of 13th Avenue, according to an East Pierce Fire news release. All of the home’s occupants were alerted by smoke alarms and safely escaped before firefighters arrived.
High winds fanned the flames, which were extinguished quickly, but the home was deemed to be a total loss, the release said.
A battery pack for a drone that was charging in one of the home’s bedrooms is believed to be the cause of the fire, Battalion Chief Marc Lash said in the release.
“That’s the second drone-related fire we’ve had in the past couple of months,” Lash said.
