Boy, 3, suffers minor injuries in fall from motel window

A 3-year-old boy was injured Monday after falling from a second-story window at a SeaTac motel, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was playing near an air conditioning unit when he apparently fell. The window was open but had a screen in place.
“The mom said she turned her back for a moment and the child went out the window,” Sgt. Cindi West wrote in a news release.
The mother was staying at the motel with her three children, two of whom are small boys.
The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with minor injuries.
When he fell, the boy hit an awning that slowed his fall before he landed on concrete below.
