Health department opens Key Peninsula office

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has opened its first satellite office, a Lakebay location intended to keep Key Peninsula residents from having to drive into Tacoma.
The office, at 9013 Key Peninsula Highway N., opened this month and offers information and resources for septic tank systems and water quality information for bays and streams, according to the agency.
The office shares space with the Key Peninsula Community Council and is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, with Health Department staff members present Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Services at the Key Peninsula office will likely grow over time, said Health Department spokesman Steve Metcalf.
“We’re looking to get feedback from people in the area about the types of services that they’d like to see,” he said.
According to the agency, a Health Department study of health equity data found that Key Peninsula residents have some of Pierce County’s poorest health.
Metcalf said the agency has targeted improving the health of underserved communities.
