Blizzard in Northeast impacts flights all the way in SeaTac

A blizzard in the Northeast is impacting flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Twenty-six flights at the airport were canceled Tuesday and 16 were delayed, according to Flightaware.com.
Nationwide, more than 5,000 flights were grounded as more than a foot of snow fell in the Washington-to-Boston corridor.
Blizzard warnings were issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.
Flight cancelations in New York City alone totaled more than 2,800.
The storm was expected to drop 12 to 18 inches of snow in the New York City area with winds gusting to 55 mph.
