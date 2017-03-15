Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma

Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest welcome and give immigrants support from an RV parked outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.
Michael Simpson msimpson@thenewstribune.com

Landslide closes portion of Marine View Drive

City of Tacoma Public Works crews clear a minor landslide on Marine View Drive about a mile past East 11th Street. Officials say that portion of the road will be closed most of the day to insure stability of the slope. Video taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

The cost of flood insurance for coastal homes, like those on Titlow Beach and Salmon Beach, is expensive and expected to increase over the next several years. At the same time, the city has adopted new FEMA flood maps, which raise the base flood elevation in those coastal areas for the first time since the 1980s.

Doll doctor mends more than toys

Floyd Blake, 62, has been collecting and selling dolls for 20 some years. His house is the home for thousands of dolls. But it’s much more than that -- Blake sees himself as a “doctor” working in a "hospital" for dolls as he transformed his garage into a operating room.

