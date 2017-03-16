Fire at Orting High School causes late start at schools

A fire at Orting High School early Thursday damaged the gym and caused a late start for all schools in the district.
The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. and crews from Orting Valley Fire & Rescue, Graham, Central Pierce and East Pierce responded to the campus at 320 Washington Ave. N.
By 5:40 a.m., the fire was out.
“Assessment is being made for cause and damage,” according to the Orting School District.
Fire officials said the fire appears to have started in the HVAC room and moved to the gymnasium.
Administrators said all schools will start two hours late due to an integrated bus system.
