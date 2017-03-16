Local

March 16, 2017 7:38 PM

Man starts fire with gas, which explodes; he’s taken to Harborview

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A man who tried to start an outdoor fire with gasoline Thursday evening in Lakewood was severely burned and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the burn call in the 10900 block of East Butte Drive Southwest about 6:15 p.m., West Pierce Fire spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said.

They found the man with severe burns to his upper body after the gasoline exploded, Weekes said. He was taken to Harborview in Seattle for treatment of his burns.

“We don’t know exactly what he was trying to burn,” she said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

