Hillside slide once again closes East Pioneer in Puyallup

Puyallup police once more closed the 3400 block of East Pioneer Way when a small landslide covered the eastbound lanes mid-afternoon Saturday.
That same area was closed a month ago when a similar landslide obstructed the road after heavy rains.
That arterial remained closed until Feb. 23 while city crews cleaned up the debris and stabilized the hillside. Hard rains Friday and Saturday morning further saturated the same area, causing the hill to give way again, said Puyallup officials.
The city was working to clear the road Saturday afternoon. They had no estimate when the road will reopen. Police advised motorists to take alternate routes.
