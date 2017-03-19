For Nisqually tribe, a house that’s more than a home

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say Pause

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

1:59 Temple Beth El's new cantor Geoffrey Fine

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel