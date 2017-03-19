Resource fair to offer information for Bonney Lake residents

“You get a raffle and YOU get a raffle and YOU get a raffle!”
This Oprah-ish moment will highlight the first Bonney Lake Community Resource Fair, where attendees will get a free raffle ticket on entry and another for a donation to the food bank.
“Who doesn’t want two raffle tickets?” event organizer Katheryn Evans said.
The free event is open to the public and will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bonney Lake Senior Center, 19304 Bonney Lake Blvd. E.
“The goal is to have a fun event while sharing helpful information with community members,” Evans said.
Vendors will provide information on wills and blind trusts, health and life insurance, low-income housing and many other community resources.
Lunch will be served at the center after the event for an extra cost. Community members also can participate in arts and craft projects, gardening and games.
“These events build a sense of cohesiveness in the community,” Evans said. “You know how years ago people would join together to get something done? Events like these that help that community spirit.”
