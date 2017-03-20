Olympia senior raises money for hemp-insulated tiny house project

Olympia resident Pat Rasmussen wants to help local seniors build their own hemp-insulated tiny houses on a tiny budget.
She is in the process of designing a prototype trailer-style house with solar panels on the roof and industrial hemp for insulation. With this setup, Rasmussen said the house would require no heating or electricity bills — and could be moved when needed.
The goal is to recruit seniors to work together and build Rasmussen’s tiny house, with the idea that the experience will teach them how to build their own houses with each other’s help.
Rasmussen, 71, is trying to raise $40,000 for the project and ultimately build 11 tiny houses for 11 seniors who live on Social Security.
Local contractor Joseph Becker of ION Ecobuilding has already built a couple of tiny houses himself and is working with Rasmussen on the design for a prototype. Becker will help lead workshops that show the seniors how to build the houses, which he said can take several weeks to months to complete depending on the amount of labor available.
More importantly, she sees tiny houses as one way to help solve an affordable housing problem for low-income seniors on a tight budget. Rasmussen said she lives on about $800 a month in benefits.
“It’s a solution for seniors,” she said. “You have to be creative on $800 a month.”
As part of the project, Rasmussen hopes to procure materials for the house after the state’s expected first legal harvest of industrial hemp later this year. In 2016, the Legislature approved a law that allows licensed growers to produce industrial hemp — which unlike cannabis is bred for fiber and seed oil, not for intoxication — as part of a research program. The Washington State Department of Agriculture reports that applications to cultivate industrial hemp will be available this spring at a date to be announced.
In a related measure, there’s a bill in the Legislature (HB 1085) that would allow tiny house builders to create homes with smaller living spaces without violating building codes in cities and counties. However, the bill does not address tiny houses that are on wheels and are therefore regulated as recreational vehicles.
Learn more
Pat Rasmussen has more information on her tiny house project online at seniorhemptinyhomes.wordpress.com or by calling 509-669-1549.
