Journalist’s passing conjures fond memories from a protégé

When the news arrived that New York writer Jimmy Breslin had died of pneumonia Sunday morning at 88, I realized I had a story to tell about him.
He had helped start me in the newspaper business 20 years ago. I was a Columbia student. He was decades into a successful career as an author and columnist. Our only connection was the fact I’d found his phone number.
Via Twitter, I explained how that worked out.
I knew Jimmy Breslin a little and was lucky to have that. I pestered him into being a mentor when I was 20 and found his phone number.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
He took my phone call on a Saturday morning, told his wife Ronnie I'd fallen out of the sky and said I could send him some stories. I did.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
A couple weeks later, he said he'd match my pay from an IT job if I'd do research for him. I'd have done it for free. I think he knew that.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
God only knows why he threw me that. I was a Columbia student from Mississippi. Jimmy distrusted Ivy colleges and loathed Southerners.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
He sent me first to the @nypl to hunt up Brooklyn Eagle coverage of a mobster's Golden Gloves matches from the '50s. Hours of microfilm.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
When I found that and other prove-yourself stuff, he handed me a banker's box of mob trial transcripts. "Find the important parts," he said— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
It was finals time at Columbia, but reading two mob informants named D'Arco and Savino tell their stories, for Jimmy, was an easy sell.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
Here's the book he got out of it. His computer destroyed his first finished draft. So he went back in and rebuilt it. pic.twitter.com/BWboMYDToE— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
He told me I'd be in newspapers a long time and helped me all he could. Tried to get me a @washingtonpost internship but couldn't swing it.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
I asked about @columbiajourn "It's a career center," Jimmy said. He then helped me get in.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
When I graduated, I got a couple reporting jobs down south, sent him stories I was proud of, and bothered him for all the advice he'd give.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
Write shorter sentences, he said, always. Lead with the people. Tell one story at a time, because that's all you'll get paid for.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
When I wanted to move to a larger paper, I asked him where to look. His advice: "Go find @MartyKaiser." And that's how I got to Milwaukee.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
When @MartyKaiser asked Breslin if he recommended me, the answer came "How the hell should I know? You're the editor." Thanks, Jimmy.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
Everywhere I went in newspapers, I met writers and editors who knew Breslin stories. It was like having the North Star's phone number.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
Once, when I'd received two job offers, he told me to accept both, and string them along. I've wondered if that would've worked.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
Back in college, Breslin told me to cut booze references out. I asked about rumors he'd worked half-lit. "Not one glass," he answered.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
Something else Breslin liked to say: "Write it as honestly as you can, and sell it as dishonestly as you can." #journalism— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
You couldn't know Breslin w/o collecting lines. The man spoke in epigrams. "I drank as much as anybody, and I spilled as much as anybody."— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
"The test of a good idea is whether it lasts through the hangover." "Everybody laughs at a rich guy's jokes."— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
Bit of a shame Breslin never came to Twitter. He asked me about it once. I told him everybody writes short and nobody gets paid.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
Not 100% on the last time I saw him, but in one of our last conversations he put me in touch with his book agent when I needed one.— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
"You been working on it long?" "18 months" "It might be pretty good, then." "It's about Mississippi. Do you want to take a look?" "God, no."— Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) March 19, 2017
