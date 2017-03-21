Power outage reported in Gig Harbor

Update as of 7:31 a.m.: Crews have restored power near Murphy Drive and 38th Avenue. Another outage due to a downed line is affecting 30 people on Whiteman Road KPS.
Initial post: More than 500 people in Gig Harbor lost power early Tuesday, according to Peninsula Light Company.
The outage was reported about 6:40 a.m. and affected customers in the area of Murphy Drive and 38th Avenue.
Officials said 560 people were without electricity.
Crews were dispatched but it’s unknown what caused the power outage or when power will be restored.
