Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant

Kids at Clover Creek Elementary took a stand against the dangers of tobacco Tuesday, spelling out “Stomp Out Tobacco” by placing cups in a fence, and sharing statistics about the adverse effects of tobacco use.
City of Tacoma Public Works crews clear a minor landslide on Marine View Drive about a mile past East 11th Street. Officials say that portion of the road will be closed most of the day to insure stability of the slope. Video taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
The cost of flood insurance for coastal homes, like those on Titlow Beach and Salmon Beach, is expensive and expected to increase over the next several years. At the same time, the city has adopted new FEMA flood maps, which raise the base flood elevation in those coastal areas for the first time since the 1980s.
Floyd Blake, 62, has been collecting and selling dolls for 20 some years. His house is the home for thousands of dolls. But it’s much more than that -- Blake sees himself as a “doctor” working in a "hospital" for dolls as he transformed his garage into a operating room.