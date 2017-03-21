Man killed in Edgewood construction accident

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair Pause

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

1:06 Anniversary of first Tuskegee Airmen class is personal for Tacoma woman

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day