Man killed in Edgewood construction accident

A man died Tuesday afternoon when he fell from three stories up in a construction accident in Edgewood, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The 61-year-old Black Diamond man was on the third story of an apartment building under construction when he fell onto concrete below about 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of 104th Avenue Court East, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The building under construction is part of an apartment complex called The Arbors at Edgewood, he said.
East Pierce Fire & Rescue medics were taking the man to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma when he died, Troyer said.
