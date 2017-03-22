Been in these Seattle places lately? You might have been exposed to measles

Health officials in King County are warning that a father and his 6-month-old may have exposed others to measles in public places before they were diagnosed.
The two recently contracted measles while traveling in Asia.
The Health Department said the risk of others getting measles is low since most people have been immunized, but suggested checking the areas they might have been exposed.
Anyone who contracted it from the father and infant is likely to develop an illness with fever or rash from Tuesday (March 21) to April 8.
If you suspect you have measles, call a hospital and clinic and tell them you’d like to be evaluated for measles. Calling first will limit possibly exposing more people.
Anyone who was at the following Seattle places during the times listed below was possibly exposed to measles:
Amazon Houdini Building, 300 Boren Ave. N. at these times:
▪ March 14, from 9:20 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
▪ March 15 from 9:20 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
▪ March 16 from 9:20 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
▪ March 17 from 9:20 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Amazon Roxanne Building, 202 Westlake Ave. N., on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AMLI Apartments’ lobby and elevators, 535 Pontius Ave. N., at these times:
▪ March 15 from 9:10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. or 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ March 16 from 9:10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. or 12:40 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
▪ March 17 from 9:10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Whole Foods, 2210 Westlake Ave., on March 14 from 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
The Polyclinic Madison Center, 904 7th Ave., on March 16 from 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. or March 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches, 208 Westlake Ave. N., on March 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.
Measles is highly contagious and can cause fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes. It is mainly spread through the air after a person with the disease coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms begin seven to 21 days after exposure, health officials said, and is contagious four days before a rash appears and four days afterward.
More information is available at kindcounty.gov/health/measles.
