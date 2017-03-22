Fife police seek witnesses to fatal crash

Fife police are seeking any witnesses to a March 13 crash on 70th Avenue East that killed a Puyallup man.
The four-car crash about 1 p.m. on 70th Avenue just before Valley Avenue East killed Tanner Munden, 38, and injured another driver.
Police said the causing driver, a man in his 20s, was trying to pass a group of cars on 70th Avenue at high speeds but the lane he was in turned into a turn-only lane. He got back into the left lane but smashed into the back of Munden’s car. Munden’s car then slammed into the SUV in front of his vehicle, which then hit a box truck.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Robert Eugley at 253-896-8276 or reugley@cityoffife.org.
